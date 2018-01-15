Asia Briefs: Xi's horse from Macron in quarantine

Xi's horse from Macron in quarantine

BEIJING • The horse given by French President Emmanuel Macron to Chinese President Xi Jinping is now under a 30-day quarantine, after which it will be sent to a ranch, according to the Beijing inspection and quarantine authority.

The eight-year-old brown gelding, named Vesuve de Brekka, was from the elite French Republican Guard and it arrived in Beijing on Jan 4 by plane.

THE CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

S. Korean nabbed for family's murder

HONG KONG • A South Korean was arrested for the suspected murder of his wife and seven-year-old son at the Ritz-Carlton hotel on Hong Kong's harbour front yesterday, officials said. The woman suffered cuts and wounds to her neck, and wounds were also found on the boy's throat. The suspect was believed to have consumed alcohol and had minor wounds to his hand and face.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cold spell may raise pomelo prices

IPOH • Consumers can expect pricier pomelos during the Mid-Autumn Festival, as farmers fear the current cold spell and incessant rain will destroy flowers on pomelo trees, affecting the harvest. Consumers have been told to expect fewer fruits when they are harvested in six months.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK