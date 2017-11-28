Asia Briefs: Xi gives orders to march on in 'toilet revolution'

Xi gives orders to march on in 'toilet revolution'

BEIJING • China's President Xi Jinping has ordered the country to march on in its "revolution" to clean up notoriously dirty public bathrooms in a bid to improve quality of life and boost tourism. He said the toilet problem "is not a small thing", state news agency Xinhua reported yesterday.

The country expects to have added or upgraded more than 70,000 toilets by the end of this year. Another 64,000 will be built or enhanced between next year and 2020, the National Tourism Administration has said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Modi kicks off election campaign in Gujarat

NEW DELHI • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially kicked off the election campaign in his home state of Gujarat yesterday, with a stinging attack on the country's main opposition Congress party.

Gujarat, governed by India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, will go to polls on Dec 9 in two phases. The results of the elections will be announced on Dec 18.

XINHUA

Vietnam jails blogger over 'propaganda'

HANOI • A court in Vietnam jailed a blogger yesterday for seven years for "conducting propaganda against the state", the latest action against a critic of the state.

Nguyen Van Hoa, 22, rose to prominence after writing about a toxic waste spill from a steel mill built by Taiwan's Formosa Plastics' Vietnam unit that polluted more than 200km of coast, sparking rare protests in the Communist Party-ruled country.

REUTERS

Dhaka court upholds death sentences for 139

DHAKA • A Bangladesh court yesterday upheld death sentences for 139 soldiers over the massacre of 74 people, including 57 senior army officers, during a 2009 mutiny.

In 2013, a court sentenced 152 soldiers to death for the grisly killings in which officers were shot, hacked to death or burnt alive before being dumped in sewers or shallow graves.

One of those handed the death penalty died in custody, eight had sentences commuted to life imprisonment and four were acquitted, Attorney-General Mahbubey Alam told reporters in Dhaka.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE