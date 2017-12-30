Asia Briefs: 'Vulgar' content: China takes news sites to task

'Vulgar' content: China takes news sites to task

BEIJING • China's Internet watchdog has ordered two top news feed sites to temporarily suspend parts of their platforms for broadcasting "vulgar" content and failing to implement censorship steps, amid tightening state control.

Toutiao and Phoenix News, which host popular news streams similar to Facebook's feed, were to suspend features including the current affairs section from yesterday evening for up to 24 hours, said the Cyberspace Administration of China in a notice.

REUTERS

Philippine cops kill 2 in mistaken identity case

MANILA • Philippine police have killed two people, including a woman on her way to hospital, after mistaking them for gunmen, said the authorities yesterday. These were the latest deaths at the hands of law enforcement under President Rodrigo Duterte. The incident occurred on Thursday night when police were called to a Manila suburb after a shooting during an argument between residents.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE