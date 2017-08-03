Asia Briefs: Vivian in Manila for Asean meeting

Vivian in Manila for Asean meeting

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan is in Manila for the 50th Asean foreign ministers' meeting and related meetings, from today until Tuesday.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said: "Against the backdrop of Asean's 50th anniversary this year, the Asean foreign ministers will take stock of progress in regional cooperation and chart the way forward towards achieving the Asean Community Vision 2025 ."

The foreign ministers will also meet their counterparts from Asean's dialogue partners, the MFA said.

Landmark ruling on Bangladesh judges

DHAKA • Bangladesh's Supreme Court has scrapped Parliament's power to sack top judges, in a landmark verdict that lawyers yesterday said bolstered the independence of the country's judiciary.

The country's top court restored a military rule-era provision which allows only a Supreme Judicial Council, led by the chief justice, to remove judges found to have breached the judicial code of conduct.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-China anti-graft inspector expelled

BEIJING • China's anti-graft watchdog yesterday said that one of its former senior inspectors had been expelled from the Communist Party after an investigation found he had abused his position to receive bribes.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement on its website that Zhang Huawei, a vice-ministerial level inspector from the Central Inspection Team, had "lost his ideals and convictions", and damaged the reputation of the commission. It said Zhang's case would be referred for prosecution.

REUTERS