Asia Briefs: Verdict on Aug 25 in Yingluck trial

Verdict on Aug 25 in Yingluck trial

BANGKOK • Thailand's Supreme Court has set Aug 25 as the date for a verdict in the trial of the country's former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who is accused of wasting billions of dollars on a rice subsidy scheme.

Yingluck faces up to 10 years in jail if found guilty in the trial, which has been going on for 18 months.

REUTERS

Alleged rape victim, 10, denied an abortion

NEW DELHI • A court in India ordered a 10-year-old girl whose parents say she was raped by her uncle to carry her foetus to term, ruling she is too young and her pregnancy too advanced to have an abortion.

The girl, who was not identified, is six months pregnant and sought medical attention after her uncle allegedly raped her several times, CBS News reported.

WASHINGTON POST

Pakistan's financial regulator head arrested

ISLAMABAD • The chairman of Pakistan's financial regulator was arrested yesterday, accused of forging documents in a corruption case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that has gripped the country.

Head of the Securities and Exchange Commission Zafar Hijazi was accused of doctoring records of a sugar mill owned by the Sharif family. He was arrested yesterday during a bail hearing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE