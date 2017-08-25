Asia Briefs: US to set up radar systems in Palau

US to set up radar systems in Palau

KOROR (Palau) • The United States has announced plans to install radar systems in Palau, a move that will increase its monitoring ability in the western Pacific region recently rocked by threats from North Korea. Palau is about 1,300km south-west of Guam.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cambodia slams US for 'political interference'

PHNOM PENH • Cambodia hit back yesterday at US criticism over its decision to expel a US-funded pro-democracy group, accusing Washington of political interference and describing American democracy as "bloody and brutal".

REUTERS

Show in KL to educate public on corruption

KUALA LUMPUR • The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will stage a theatre show in Kuala Lumpur from Oct 19 to 22 to educate the public on the dangers of corruption and abuse of power.

MACC chief commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad said the show would also be held in conjunction with the commission's 50th anniversary celebrations.

BERNAMA