Asia Briefs: US returns sliver of land at Okinawa base

US returns sliver of land at Okinawa base

TOKYO • Japan said yesterday the United States had returned a sliver of land at a controversial US air base on the southern island of Okinawa, which has sparked a lengthy and fierce dispute.

Tokyo said the return of the land, which accounts for less than 1 per cent of the 481ha Futenma base, would improve conditions for locals.

But many Okinawa residents want the marine air base moved off their island altogether.

Both Tokyo and Washington have consistently rejected the idea of moving the base out of Okinawa.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fugitive returns to China after 19 years

BEIJING • One of China's "most-wanted"overseas fugitives turned herself in yesterday after spending 19 years in the United States, the anti-corruption agency said.

Huang Hong, 50, was a Beijing-based accountant for a state-owned firm from the neighbouring province of Hebei accused of misappropriating public funds, who fled to the US in 1998, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said.

In April 2015, the Chinese authorities published a list of 100 "most-wanted" suspects it believed to be hiding overseas.

Huang is the 43rd on the list to have returned to China since the operation was launched.

REUTERS

ISIS claims attack on Iraq Embassy

KABUL • A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Iraq Embassy in Kabul yesterday and militants breached the compound, Afghan officials said, in a complex hours-long attack claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group.

All the attackers were killed and the compound secured roughly four hours after the assault began, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said, adding that all embassy staff were safe and only one policeman was "slightly" wounded.

The ministry said at least four militants had attacked the embassy, beginning with a suicide bomber who detonated his vest at the compound entrance.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE