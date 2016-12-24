Asia Briefs: Unruly passenger on Korean Air a tycoon's son

Unruly passenger on Korean Air a tycoon's son

SEOUL • A drunk passenger who was involved in an assault on a Korean Air flight in which singer Richard Marx intervened was revealed to be the son of Doojung chairman Lim Byung Sun.

Doojung is a manufacturer of make-up brushes which supplies to global cosmetics brands including Chanel, Giorgio Armani and Lancome.

The 34-year-old, identified only as Mr Lim, attacked crew members and other passengers during a flight from Hanoi to Incheon.

Ex-Malaysian AG returns to private practice

KUALA LUMPUR • Former Malaysian attorney-general Abdul Gani Patail has returned to private practice as an advocate and solicitor in his son's firm, Gani Patail Chambers.

The Malay Mail Online said he served as Attorney-General for 13 years from 2002 until he was sacked by Prime Minister Najib Razak in July last year, at the height of investigations into state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

He led the team that prosecuted opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim for sodomy and corruption in 1998.

Thai court revokes activist's bail

BANGKOK • The Khon Kaen provincial court has revoked the bail granted to Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpattararaksa, who was arrested for sharing a controversial BBC Thai article on Facebook.

This followed a petition from the police saying that he continued to incite the public via social media and could disrupt evidence if left unattended.

On Dec 3, he was charged with violating lese majeste laws and the Computer Crime Act.

