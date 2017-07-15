Asia Briefs: Two bodies found in woods near Tokyo

Two bodies found in woods near Tokyo

TOKYO • Two bodies found stuffed inside suitcases abandoned in a mountainous forest near Tokyo are suspected to be Chinese sisters who went missing, local media reported yesterday.

Police officers reportedly found the corpses inside the bags at two separate sites in the woods late on Thursday. Police suspect that the bodies are those of two female Chinese restaurant workers, aged 22 and 25, who were living in Yokohama and had been missing since last week, according to reports.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Malaysia car bomb suspect out on bail

PETALING JAYA • The suspect who allegedly planted a home-made bomb on his former girlfriend's car in Kapar, Klang, was released on police bail yesterday.

Disclosing this, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Fadzil Ahmat said a decision on whether or not to prosecute him would be made by the deputy public prosecutor soon.

The suspect had been remanded until Thursday, but his remand was extended by an additional day to assist investigations.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK