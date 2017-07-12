Asia Briefs: Trial of 'unhackable' network a success

Trial of 'unhackable' network a success

BEIJING • A Chinese city has successfully trialled an "unhackable" communications network, raising hope of a rollout of the world's first widescale commercial application of quantum communications. The local government of Jinan, a city in eastern China, told the Financial Times on Monday that its departments would begin using the network by the end of August.

Hindu pilgrims killed in Kashmir attack

SRINAGAR • Indian leaders and Kashmiri separatists united yesterday to condemn an attack on a bus that killed seven Hindu pilgrims and threatened to exacerbate tensions in the country's only Muslim-majority state.

Six women and a man died when unidentified gunmen opened fire late Monday on a bus carrying Hindus on the annual pilgrimage to a Himalayan cave revered as the abode of the god Shiva. It was the worst such attack in the divided Himalayan region since 2000.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bitcoin exchange CEO's trial opens

TOKYO • Mark Karpeles, the former CEO of collapsed Bitcoin exchange MtGox, denied wrongdoing yesterday as his trial got under way in Tokyo on charges linked to the disappearance of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the virtual currency.

The French national, once the high-flying head of the world's busiest Bitcoin trading platform, is facing embezzlement and data manipulation charges.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Garuda passenger booted over joke

JAKARTA• • A Garuda Indonesia passenger was removed from a Timika to Denpasar flight on Monday after a flight attendant overheard him joking with another passenger that his heavy-looking bag contained a bomb.

The man, identified only by his initials W. H., was removed from the plane before the aircraft took off at Timika Airport in Papua. The police did not find any explosives but the passenger missed his flight.

JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK