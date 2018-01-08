Asia Briefs: Toddler survives fall from fourth floor

Toddler survives fall from fourth floor

KUANTAN • A Malaysian toddler miraculously survived falling from a balcony on the fourth storey of an army housing complex in Pahang.

The victim, who is one year and five months old, was at home with his mother when he opened a sliding door to play on the balcony.

He is in a stable condition after being hospitalised.

BERNAMA

Newborn found dead in plane toilet; woman held

JAKARTA • Indonesian police yesterday detained the suspected mother of a newborn baby who was found dead in an aircraft toilet at Jakarta airport.

Police suspect that the 37-year-old migrant worker, who had worked as a domestic helper in Abu Dhabi, secretly gave birth during an Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta. She began bleeding four hours after take-off, forcing the flight to divert to Bangkok.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Facial recognition speeds up marriage registration

CHONGQING • The authorities in Chongqing in China have introduced facial recognition technology for marriage registration to make the procedure easier and shorter, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday.

The system can quickly take a photo and compare faces with information from other documents and the database of the public security bureau.

XINHUA

159,100 punished in China's anti-graft drive

BEIJING • A total of 159,100 people were punished last year for corruption and violating the Chinese Communist Party's code of conduct, its top anti-graft body said. They were involved in 122,100 cases, of which 48,700 were related to poverty alleviation work.

Meanwhile, some 61,000 officials were punished for violating the party's frugality code from January to November last year in 43,400 cases.

XINHUA