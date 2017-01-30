Asia Briefs: Tiger kills man in China wildlife park

Tiger kills man in China wildlife park

SHANGHAI • A tiger killed a visitor to a wildlife park in eastern China yesterday after the man apparently entered its enclosure, the second such attack in six months, said media reports.

The incident occurred at the Youngor Wildlife Park in Ningbo, about 200km south of Shanghai, according to media reports, which added that one tiger was shot dead as a result.

Video emerged online showing a tiger mauling a man as visitors screamed and two other tigers stood close by. The tigers were later driven away by park staff using firecrackers and a water cannon.

Missing Pakistani activists returned

ISLAMABAD • Three Pakistani activists who went missing early this month have been returned and are safe, said their families, three weeks after their disappearance and that of two others sparked protests and fears of a government crackdown.

One was academic Salman Haider; another was a blogger whose family did not want his name disclosed.

The five men campaigned for human rights and religious freedom.

Rights groups said their almost simultaneous disappearances raised concerns of government involvement, which officials have denied.

Indian soldiers saved after snow cave-in

SRINAGAR • Five Indian soldiers have been rescued after being buried under heavy snow on Saturday in Kashmir, where 20 people were killed by avalanches earlier this week, said a military official.

The soldiers had been approaching a border post in Machil, north-west of Srinagar city, when the track they were following caved in. An army officer said they were in critical condition, and hostile weather had prevented them from being flown to a base hospital.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE