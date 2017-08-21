Asia Briefs: Thousands protest jailing of HK activists

Thousands protest jailing of HK activists

HONG KONG • Thousands of supporters of three jailed young democracy activists took to the streets in Hong Kong yesterday to protest against their sentences.

Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow, leaders of the 2014 Umbrella Movement rallies, were sentenced to between six and eight months' jail for their roles in a protest that sparked demonstrations calling for democratic reforms.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

10 get death for plot to kill Bangladesh PM

DHAKA • A Bangladesh court sentenced 10 Islamist militants to death yesterday over a failed plot to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by detonating a huge bomb at one of her rallies in 2000. The 76kg explosive was detected and defused, sparking a manhunt for those responsible for the assassination attempt.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE