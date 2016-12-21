Asia Briefs: Thailand frees 1MDB-linked Justo

Thailand frees 1MDB-linked Justo

BANGKOK • Thailand yesterday freed from prison a Swiss man jailed for blackmail and attempted extortion in a case linked to a scandal over Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Xavier Justo was among 150,000 local and foreign inmates granted a royal amnesty this month by Thailand's new King. He will be deported to Switzerland, his lawyer said.

Sri Lanka probes assassination plot

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka yesterday said it was investigating a former navy sailor, convicted of trying to assassinate India's Rajiv Gandhi 25 years ago, on suspicion of involvement in an alleged plot to kill its President.

Vijithamuni Rohana de Silva served 21/2 years in prison for trying to murder the former Indian leader in Colombo in 1987. Sri Lanka said police are investigating whether de Silva was part of a plot to kill President Maithripala Sirisena.

Ex-official in China gets life for graft

BEIJING • A Chinese court yesterday jailed for life a former deputy governor of Shanxi province for corruption, state television said, as the government presses on with its crackdown on graft. The court found that Du Shanxue abused his position and took bribes worth 80 million yuan ($16 million) between 2003 and 2013.

