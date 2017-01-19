Asia Briefs: Thai Muslims mourn spiritual leader

Thai Muslims mourn spiritual leader

BANGKOK • Muslims across Thailand's restive "Deep South" are mourning the death of Sapae-ing Basor, the spiritual leader of a near 13-year rebellion against Bangkok's rule that has claimed over 6,800 lives.

Sapae-ing became a folkloric figure for many Malay-Muslims in Thailand's culturally distinct far south despite being in self-exile since 2004.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Oldest panda in captivity turns 37

FUZHOU • The world's oldest captive panda, Basi, celebrated its 37th birthday - the equivalent of more than 100 human years - yesterday in Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian province.

In 1990, Basi was chosen as the model for Pan Pan, the mascot of the Beijing Asian Games.

XINHUA