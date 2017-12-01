Asia Briefs: Thai Cabinet sworn in before King

Thai Cabinet sworn in before King

BANGKOK • Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday led his fifth Cabinet to take the oath of office before King Rama X at the Dusit Palace.

Some political observers see the reshuffle ahead of elections scheduled for late next year as an attempt to boost the popularity of the government among people, as there is speculation the junta may seek a political role in the future.

THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Pope urges decisive action on Rohingya

DHAKA • Pope Francis yesterday called for "decisive" international action on the Rohingya refugee crisis as he began a visit to Bangladesh, where over 620,000 of the Muslim minority have sought refuge after fleeing violence in Myanmar.

He was in Myanmar earlier, where he stayed away from allegations that the army is waging an ethnic cleansing campaign against Rohingya Muslims.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Malaysia bites the bullet with Suarez

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia has defended striking a deal with Barcelona footballer Luis Suarez to help boost tourism after an opposition MP criticised the move to sign up a player notorious for biting his rivals.

Tourism Minister Nazri Abdul Aziz yesterday said Suarez's huge following on social media meant he would be able to attract more foreign visitors to Malaysia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE