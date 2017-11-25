Asia Briefs: Thai army feels the heat over cadet's death

Thai army feels the heat over cadet's death

BANGKOK • Thailand's military faced mounting pressure yesterday to explain the murky death of a teenage army cadet, whose case has seized national attention after his parents discovered his organs were mysteriously removed from his body.

The shocking find sparked public outcry and accusations of a cover-up by a military, trailed by allegations of beatings and other abuse against young recruits that can sometimes turn fatal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US concerned after Pakistan frees suspect

ISLAMABAD • The United States said yesterday it was "deeply concerned" after Pakistan freed one of the suspected masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai attacks despite months of pressure from Washington over militancy.

Firebrand cleric Hafiz Saeed heads the United Nations-listed terrorist group Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE