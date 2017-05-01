Asia Briefs: Taiwan police arrest gunman after shoot-out

Taiwan police arrest gunman after shoot-out

TAIPEI • A gun-wielding man was arrested yesterday after a shoot-out with police in New Taipei City, reported Taiwanese media.

More than 30 shots were fired on both sides during the three-hour stand-off. The suspect has been identified as a 60-year-old wanted drug dealer, reported the China Post.

3 students drown at school retreat in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU • A leadership programme for 120 students held at an idyllic Sabah resort went horribly wrong after three secondary school students drowned while trekking along a man-made stream.

Two were aged 16, while the third was 17. The leadership programme was held at Eco Lake Resort in Membakut.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

China-made jumbo seaplane debuts early

BEIJING • China's domestically developed AG-600, the world's largest amphibious aircraft, took its maiden flight ahead of schedule on Saturday from the southern city of Zhuhai, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The AG-600 was designed to extinguish forest fires and carry out rescue missions at sea, Xinhua said on Saturday, adding that it could also "be used to monitor and protect the ocean".