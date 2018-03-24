Asia Briefs: Suu Kyi ally closer to becoming president

Suu Kyi ally closer to becoming president

YANGON • Mr Win Myint, a close ally of Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, took a step closer to becoming the country's new president after the Lower House overwhelmingly voted for him as its candidate yesterday.

The 66-year-old was the overriding favourite to take over the role when he resigned from his position as Lower House Speaker shortly after President Htin Kyaw abruptly stepped down on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Call in Taiwan to teach youth about China risks

TAIPEI • Taiwan should educate its young people about the risks presented by China, where there is neither freedom nor democracy, the island's main body in charge of policymaking towards its giant neighbour said yesterday.

China has been increasing its efforts to win over young Taiwanese, including offering incentives to set up businesses in China. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said the government should boost efforts to counter China trying to attract talent, such as students and teachers.

REUTERS

Capsized vessel: Two saved, 12 still missing

KUALA LUMPUR • Two Chinese sailors were rescued yesterday from the engine room of a sand dredger two days after the vessel capsized off Johor, Malaysia, while 12 others remain missing, an official said.

The rescued crew were "conscious but weak", said coast guard official Sanifah Yusof, after they were trapped in the JBB Rong Chang 8 since it overturned on Wednesday. Twelve other sailors remain missing. One Chinese sailor was killed and three others were rescued when the Chinese-owned boat flipped over.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE