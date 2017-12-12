Asia Briefs: Surge in defamation cases in Myanmar

Surge in defamation cases in Myanmar

YANGON • Defamation cases have rocketed since state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government came to power in Myanmar, a report said, as the rich and powerful intensify their use of draconian laws to muzzle civil society and the media.

Ninety-seven cases have been brought under the notorious Article 66(d) of the Telecommunications Act since March last year, compared with just 11 under the previous military-backed government, the rights group Free Expression Myanmar said in a report yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Young S. Koreans prefer flexi-time

SEOUL • Young South Koreans yearn for more flexible working hours to balance their life with work, research agency Nielsen Korea said yesterday.

Among 1,000 respondents aged 18 to 70 of an online survey conducted from last month, 74 per cent said flexible working hours would enhance their quality of life. The sentiment was stronger among those in their 20s and 30s, with 80 per cent and 78 per cent in these age groups indicating a preference for flexi-time.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

JB seizes 'fake' baby milk powder

SENAI (Johor) • The Johor Domestic Trade and Consumerism Ministry has seized 210 boxes of suspected fake baby milk powder worth about RM42,000 (S$14,000).

State director Khairul Anwar Bachok said the items were confiscated from five different shops in Johor Baru and would be tested.

"The operations were conducted together with the manufacturer of the baby milk powder following a report received by the company," he said on Sunday.

The owner of the outlets said he was not aware that the baby milk powder sold at all his five outlets was supposedly fake.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK