Asia Briefs: Students in birthday beating video nabbed

Students in birthday beating video nabbed

PETALING JAYA • Nine secondary school students in Malaysia have been arrested in connection with a viral video which saw a secondary school student being beaten by his classmates to "celebrate" his birthday.

Police said the nine 17-year-old boys were arrested on Monday before being released on police bail. It is understood that the assault is traditionally practised by students in the school to "celebrate" a student's birthday.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Prison escape: Japan minister says sorry

TOKYO • A Japanese minister apologised yesterday over the escape of an inmate who fled an open prison more than a week ago.

About 6,600 police officers are now engaged in a manhunt for 27-year-old Tatsuma Hirao, who gave guards the slip on April 8 while serving time for multiple thefts.

Justice Minister Yoko Kawakami apologised for the difficulties in recapturing him, noting the incident had caused anxiety among local residents.

REUTERS

Cops to be deployed for Boracay closure

MANILA • The Philippines is set to deploy hundreds of riot police to top holiday island Boracay to keep travellers out and head off potential protests ahead of its six-month closure to tourists, the government said yesterday.

President Rodrigo Duterte has branded the island a "cesspool" and ordered visitors be kept away from April 26, so that facilities to treat raw sewage can be set up.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE