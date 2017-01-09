Asia Briefs: S'poreans top in unpaid summonses

S'poreans top in unpaid summonses

JOHOR BARU • Singaporeans made up the largest number of foreign traffic offenders in Malaysia between 2010 and last year, with 184,014 unpaid summonses, the New Straits Times reported yesterday.

Motorists from Brunei came second with 63,696 unpaid summonses, said Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Mahamad Akhir Darus.

Thais had 22,334 unpaid summonses and Indonesians 2,880. Malaysia shares land borders with four countries.

Xi'an's 'toilet chiefs' to boost cleanliness

XI'AN • The north-western Chinese city of Xi'an, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, is to appoint "toilet chiefs" this year, the city tourism bureau said yesterday.

The city aims to make all public toilets and those in entertainment venues and restaurants meet national standards in numbers and cleanliness. All public toilets should also be free of charge, said the bureau.

China is in the midst of a three-year "toilet revolution", building 33,500 new toilets and renovating 25,000 by the end of the year, according to the National Tourism Administration.

XINHUA

4 arrested over attack on Myanmar outpost

YANGON • Four suspects involved in an October attack on Kyikanpyin, one of the three border outposts in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state, have been arrested. They were captured in a hideout in two villages last Saturday when security forces carried out checks in the area. Nine policemen and five soldiers were killed in the attack.

XINHUA

Ex-Tiananmen leader planning think-tank

HONG KONG • A former leader of the Tiananmen protests, Mr Wang Dan, said he is planning to set up a think-tank calling for policy change and democracy in China when he returns to the United States this year, the South China Morning Post reported yesterday.

Mr Wang said in a video post on his Facebook page that he would leave his teaching post in Taiwan and return to the US in June.