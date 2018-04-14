Asia Briefs: Smog worsens in China's industrial area

Smog worsens in China's industrial area

SHANGHAI • A major smog indicator in China's Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei heavy industrial region rose by more than a quarter in March, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said yesterday, raising concerns that pollution is increasing with the end of winter output restrictions.

Concentrations of particulate matter of less than 2.5 microns, known as PM2.5, climbed to 80 micrograms per cubic m in the region last month, up 27 per cent from a year ago, the ministry said.

REUTERS

Japan boosts air patrol over disputed isles

TOKYO • Japan will beef up airborne patrols of disputed islands in the East China Sea, an official said yesterday, in response to increased Chinese activity in the area.

New crews will operate two extra jets that will be deployed in the next 12 months to strengthen patrols around the Senkaku islands. The disputed islands are called Diaoyudao in China.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tantrum by Korean Air CEO's daughter

SEOUL • South Korean police have launched an inquiry into reports that a daughter of the chairman of Korean Air threw a water bottle at someone, the second daughter of the airline chief to get into trouble over an angry outburst.

Ms Cho Hyun Min, a senior vice-president at the airline, apologised on Thursday for her "foolish behaviour", following reports that she threw a water bottle at the face of a manager.

REUTERS

KL police to monitor 'Nab A Thief' rally

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian police said they will monitor the "Nab A Thief" rally set to be held today in downtown Kuala Lumpur.

Police said its organisers, youth groups claiming to search for businessman Jho Low in connection with a scandal linked to a state fund, planned to proceed with the rally even though police had not given approval for it.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK