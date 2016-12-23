Asia Briefs: Selangor consumers to pay for plastic bags

Selangor consumers to pay for plastic bags

KUALA LUMPUR • Consumers in Selangor will soon have to pay 20 sen (6.5 Singapore cents) for a plastic bag as the state moves to reduce the use of plastic bags and ban polystyrene food containers from next year.

Selangor is taking its lead from Penang, which imposed the fee in 2011. Perak and Johor will impose similar curbs from June next year.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

8 killed in suicide attack on Afghan MP's home

KABUL • Eight people were killed when Taleban suicide bombers stormed the residence of an Afghan lawmaker in the capital, Kabul.

The attackers were gunned down early yesterday following a nearly 10-hour siege.

Helmand MP Mir Wali survived the assault with injuries but two of his grandsons and bodyguards were among those killed in the attack, which began on Wednesday evening following a recent lull in violence in Kabul.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

70 human-trafficking victims rescued in India

NEW DELHI • Police have rescued 70 victims of human trafficking, including 33 children, in a restive and impoverished region of central India, an official said yesterday.

The victims, who had been sold to factories and brick kilns, were being transported on a bus when police intercepted the vehicle following a tip-off from anti-trafficking campaigners in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh state on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE