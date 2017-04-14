Asia Briefs: Samsung 'tried to hide gift of $1.2m horse'

Samsung 'tried to hide gift of $1.2m horse'

SEOUL • The bribery trial of Samsung heir Lee Jae Yong took an unusual twist yesterday, as prosecutors said the company tried to conceal its gift of a one billion won (S$1.2 million) horse.

Prosecutors disclosed a series of text messages, e-mails and memos among Lee's lieutenants to support the claims regarding the gift to the daughter of Choi Soon Sil, a long-time friend of ousted South Korean president Park Geun Hye.

Jailed HK ex-leader taken to hospital

HONG KONG • Former Hong Kong chief executive Donald Tsang, who is serving a 20-month jail term for misconduct in public office, was taken to hospital yesterday, reportedly because he had difficulty breathing. A prison source quoted by the South China Morning Post said Tsang, 72, was suffering from asthma.

Woman arrested over alleged travel scam

BANGKOK • Thai police have arrested a woman accused of cheating over 1,000 people, who were left stranded at Bangkok's main airport this week, the media said.

The victims said they believed they had paid for cheap holidays in Japan, but found that no plane had been chartered to take them there when they got to Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday night.

