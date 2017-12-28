Asia Briefs: Samsung heir may get longer jail term

Samsung heir may get longer jail term

SEOUL • Prosecutors yesterday asked a South Korean high court to extend the prison term for Samsung Electronics heir-apparent Lee Jae Yong to 12 years, in an appeal of his five-year jail sentence for allegedly bribing his way to greater control of the country's biggest company.

Lee, 49, is the highest-profile business figure to be embroiled in an influence-peddling scandal that led to the ouster of former president Park Geun Hye this year. A ruling on the appeal will come on Feb 5.

BLOOMBERG

Flight returns to LA after mix-up

TOKYO • US model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend were reportedly among passengers whose flight from Los Angeles to Japan was forced to turn back because one person had boarded the wrong plane.

All Nippon Airways flight NH175 departed from Los Angeles International Airport at 11.36am on Tuesday for Tokyo, but returned to the US city after four hours into the flight, when crew members learnt of the mix-up. The airline is investigating the incident and has apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

China's armed police under new wing

BEIJING • China will bring its paramilitary police force, the People's Armed Police, under the control of the Central Military Commission, which controls the country's armed forces, from Jan 1, state media said yesterday.

In a brief report, the official Xinhua news agency said that from midnight on Jan 1, the force will no longer fall under the purview of the State Council, or Cabinet.

Xinhua did not provide any details on how the new reporting structure would work or why the government had made the decision.

REUTERS

Vietnam jails 15 over airport terror plot

HANOI • A Vietnamese court yesterday sentenced 15 people to multiple years in jail for plotting to bomb the country's biggest airport in the southern city of Ho Chi Minh, media reported.

The 15 were charged with "terrorism opposing the people's administration", the Phap Luat newspaper reported. Terrorist acts can be punishable by death in Vietnam.

Police foiled the plot to bomb Tan Son Nhat International Airport after passengers spotted boxes which were later found to consist of explosive devices, the newspaper said.

REUTERS