Asia Briefs: Sam Rainsy faces treason allegation

Sam Rainsy faces treason allegation

PHNOM PENH • Cambodia's exiled opposition leader, Sam Rainsy, has committed treason by inciting soldiers to defy orders, Prime Minister Hun Sen said yesterday, and he will face new legal action over the comments.

The threat of more legal action against Sam Rainsy, who has lived in France since 2015 to avoid a series of convictions, comes weeks after a court dissolved his opposition party.

Japan-China links to avoid maritime clash

TOKYO • Japan and China have reached a broad accord on setting up a communication mechanism to prevent accidental clashes in disputed waters in the East China Sea or the air space above it, Kyodo News agency reported yesterday, citing sources with knowledge of the discussion.

The accord was reached during high-level talks on maritime issues held on Tuesday and yesterday in Shanghai.

S. Korean leader to visit China next week

BEIJING • South Korean President Moon Jae In will visit China next week for talks on North Korea and other issues, his office said yesterday, amid tentative signs of diplomatic movement after months of tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats.

Meanwhile, a high-level UN representative has held talks with a senior North Korean official during a rare trip to Pyongyang.

B-1B bomber joins US-South Korea drills

SEOUL • A United States B-1B bomber yesterday joined large-scale US-South Korean military exercises that North Korea has denounced as pushing the peninsula to the brink of nuclear war as tension mounts between the North and the US.

The bomber flew from the Pacific US-administered territory of Guam and joined US F-22 and F-35 stealth fighters in the annual exercises, which run until tomorrow.

Ex-engineer jailed over hospital blast

BANGKOK • A Thai court yesterday jailed a former engineer for 27 years for planting a pipe bomb in an army-run hospital, a rare violent kickback against the junta which has ruled for over three years.

At least 21 people were injured when the nail-filled device detonated in the waiting room of King Mongkut hospital in Bangkok on May 22. The date was the third anniversary of a coup that ousted Yingluck Shinawatra's government in 2014.

