Asia Briefs: S. Korea's Blue House blocks search

S. Korea's Blue House blocks search

SEOUL • South Korean special prosecutor officials withdrew from the presidential Blue House yesterday after they were blocked from searching offices there.

President Park Geun Hye was impeached by Parliament on Dec 9 on suspicion of colluding with a long-time friend, Choi Soon Sil, to pressure big businesses into donating to two foundations set up to back the president's policy initiatives.

REUTERS

Man shoots ex-wife, himself in law office

KUALA LUMPUR • A man, armed with an automatic pistol, gunned down his former wife yesterday before shooting himself dead. The murder-suicide took place at the reception area of a law firm.

Police believe the man fired four to five shots, hitting his former wife, who worked for the firm, once in the back and once in the leg.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK