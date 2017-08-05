Asia Briefs: S. Korean envoy faces probe over sex assault

S. Korean envoy faces probe over sex assault

SEOUL • South Korea's Foreign Ministry has filed a complaint with the prosecution authorities against its ambassador to Ethiopia for multiple sexual assaults, it said, just weeks after another diplomat at the mission was sacked for raping a female colleague.

Yesterday's move paved the way for a criminal probe into allegations that Ambassador Kim Moon Hwan sexually assaulted several embassy employees in Addis Ababa.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-Liaoning party boss gets life term for graft

BEIJING • China yesterday jailed for life the former Communist Party boss of its north-eastern Liaoning province after finding him guilty of corruption, state media said.

The court in central Henan province found Wang Min guilty of bribery and dereliction of duty, and ordered all his assets seized, the official People's Daily said. Between 2004 and last year, when he held a range of jobs, he abused his position to seek personal gain in promotions for others, the paper said, citing the court. He took bribes totalling over 146 million yuan (S$29.5 million).

REUTERS

Duterte signs law for free tertiary education

MANILA • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law granting free-tuition education in all state universities, a Cabinet official said yesterday.

Mr Duterte's economic managers have said the government cannot afford the cost of free tuition, estimated at 100 billion pesos (S$2.7 billion) a year.

REUTERS