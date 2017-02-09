Asia Briefs: Rupee withdrawal limits to end on March 13

Rupee withdrawal limits to end on March 13

NEW DELHI • Limits on cash withdrawals - currently capped at 24,000 rupees (S$510) - will be removed entirely from March 13, India's central bank said yesterday, as it left interest rates on hold for the second time since a ban on high-value rupee notes.

The Reserve Bank of India capped cash withdrawals after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock decision in November to take all 500- and 1,000-rupee notes out of circulation to deter tax-dodging.

Boat carrying 15 people capsizes off Sabah

KOTA KINABALU • A boat with 15 people on board capsized in waters off Sabah on Tuesday night and it is feared that 13 of them, including a baby, might have drowned.

The boat, which is believed to have been ferrying Indonesian immigrants, is understood to have capsized off Tawau, The Star reported.

Two survivors, who were wearing life jackets, were rescued by a fisherman yesterday evening.

Red Shirts leader resigns from Umno position

PETALING JAYA•Red Shirts leader Jamal Yunos has tendered his resignation as Sungai Besar Umno chief to Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar, The Star reported.

Datuk Seri Jamal handed over his resignation letter to Tan Sri Noh at his office in Putrajaya yesterday.

In a message in a WhatsApp group, Mr Jamal explained that the resignation was specifically from his posts as Sungai Besar Umno chief as well as Sungai Besar Barisan Nasional chairman.