Asia Briefs: Protest against hotel chain in book furore

Protest against hotel chain in book furore

TOKYO • About 200 protesters marched through the streets of Tokyo's Shinjuku district yesterday, carrying banners to protest against a hotel chain under fire for books that deny the Nanjing Massacre.

Hotel and real estate developer APA Group is at the centre of a furore over books by its founder and president, Mr Toshio Motoya, which contain his revisionist views on history and are placed in every room of the company's 400-plus APA Hotels.

REUTERS

11 officials punished over deadly bus fire

BEIJING • The government of the northern Chinese region of Ningxia has punished 11 officials for dereliction of duty after a deadly bus fire last year killed 18 people in the regional capital Yinchuan.

The man blamed for starting the fire, Ma Yongping, was executed in December.

REUTERS