Asia Briefs: Photo shows Modi with alleged fraudster

Photo shows Modi with alleged fraudster

NEW DELHI • Shortly after a US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion) bank fraud was uncovered last month at India's state-owned Punjab National Bank, a picture emerged of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the alleged fraudster.

The photo showed Mr Modi posing at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan 23 with a large business delegation that included billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, who is at the centre of the unfolding scandal.

Government officials said the jeweller was just part of a separate, non-official business delegation, and that the Prime Minister had only stopped by for a photo.

BLOOMBERG

Over 40k sign petition to jail maid abuser

PETALING JAYA • More than 40,000 people have signed a petition calling for justice after a Malaysian woman escaped jail time after being found guilty of abusing her Indonesian maid.

Rozita Mohamad Ali, who carries the honorific title of "Datin", was sentenced to a good behaviour bond of five years by the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court last Thursday, even though the prosecution had asked for a jail sentence.

The petition, started last Saturday by an unnamed individual using the moniker "Equal Justice For Malaysians" on the www.change.com website, had obtained over 52,700 signatures as of last night.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Pictures of graft suspect's connections

GEORGE TOWN • Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng responded yesterday to online photos of him with a graft suspect by producing photos of ruling coalition Barisan Nasional leaders with the wife of the graft suspect.

The suspect, a 37-year-old businessman with the honorific "Datuk Seri", is being questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly receiving RM19 million (S$6.4 million) to "help settle" the agency's probe on the controversial undersea tunnel project in Penang.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK