Asia Briefs: Philippine rebels to end ceasefire

Philippine rebels to end ceasefire

MANILA • The Maoist-led rebel group in the Philippines said yesterday that it was terminating a unilateral ceasefire that it declared five months ago, and resuming a protracted guerilla war that has killed tens of thousands.

The New People's Army said in a statement that last August's ceasefire would expire on Feb 10, but added the rebels would still support peace talks with the government of President Rodrigo Duterte.

REUTERS

Costlier tickets for foreigners at Angkor

PHNOM PENH • Ticket prices for foreigners visiting Cambodia's famed Angkor archaeological park rose from Tuesday, a spokesman said yesterday.

The price for a one-day ticket rose from US$20 (S$28) to US$37, the cost of a three-day pass increased from US$40 to US$62 and a seven-day ticket climbed in price from US$60 to US$72.

Entry remains free for Cambodians and children under 12.

XINHUA

Alleged people smuggler on trial

ROTE (Indonesia) • A suspected Indonesian people-smuggling kingpin went on trial yesterday, accused of organising an illegal migrant boat journey in a case that has sparked a diplomatic row with Australia.

Abraham Louhenapessy, commonly known as "Captain Bram", is said to be notorious in the illicit trade that involves sending boatloads of migrants from Indonesia, typically to Australia.

Australian officials said he has been involved in sending migrants since as far back as 1999.

He has been arrested several times in Indonesia but has only ever served one brief jail term.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Japan rules on sex offender's Web case

TOKYO • Japan's Supreme Court has rejected a man's demand that a Google Web search bringing up reports of his arrest for child prostitution be removed, in the first such top court decision in Japan, media reported yesterday.

The man was arrested more than five years ago for paying a female high school student to conduct an indecent act and was fined 500,000 yen (S$6,230), the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported.

REUTERS