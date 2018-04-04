Asia Briefs: Philippine court calls for drug war records

Philippine court calls for drug war records

MANILA • The Philippine Supreme Court yesterday ordered police to hand over full records of thousands of deadly encounters in the country's war on drugs, thwarting a government bid to keep operational details of the bloody crackdown secret.

The high court gave the solicitor-general, Mr Jose Calida, 15 days to comply with a December order that he had challenged on the grounds of national security.

Human rights and legal groups lauded the decision as a triumph that would help bring to book state officials involved in what they say are systematic abuses, cover-ups and executions during President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody 21-month campaign.

REUTERS

Hyundai executive quits amid scandal

SEOUL • A female executive of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor has resigned after being accused of pressuring female subordinates to pour drinks for, and dance with, senior male members of staff, the Yonhap news agency said yesterday.

In a statement, Hyundai Motor said media reports on the issue did not reflect its views and policies.

Neither Hyundai Motor nor the news agency identified the executive.

REUTERS

Tesco launches reusable bag scheme

KUALA LUMPUR • British supermarket group Tesco has launched a scheme in Malaysia based on bags with barcodes, giving customers discounts on their shopping every time they reuse the bags.

The "unforgettable bag" was launched in 11 Tesco stores in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur and the southern state of Johor yesterday in an effort to shift away from single-use plastic bags and reduce waste.

The new bags will be sold for RM0.50 (S$0.17) each, and customers will get a free replacement if the bag is torn or damaged.

REUTERS

Drug dealer shot dead in Indonesian raid

JAKARTA • A drug trafficker believed to be linked to a Malaysian syndicate was shot dead while seven other members of the group were arrested in a series of raids across North Sumatra and Aceh, Indonesian officials have said.

The raids were carried out by personnel from Indonesia's National Narcotics Agency (BNN), North Sumatra police, Aceh police and the Customs and Excise Office between Wednesday and Saturday last week.

The BNN chief, Commissioner General Heru Winarko, said on Monday that the suspected drug dealer from Aceh, named Murtala, was shot dead after resisting arrest.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK