Asia Briefs: Partygoer in bomber outfit turns himself in

Partygoer in bomber outfit turns himself in

PETALING JAYA • A man who dressed up as a suicide bomber for a Halloween party in Malaysia, sparking panic, has surrendered himself to the police.

Petaling Jaya police chief Mohd Zani Che Din said the man was detained at the district police headquarters yesterday.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Japan helping Manila fight surge in piracy

TOKYO • Japan will build four coast guard radar stations on islands in the Sulu Celebes Seas separating the Philippines and Indonesia to help Manila counter a surge in piracy by Islamist insurgents, two sources said.

An agreement to fund the facilities and provide training to local coast guard personnel may be signed as early as next week by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, the sources said.

REUTERS

Thai farmers plan rally over low rubber prices

BANGKOK • Rubber farmers in Thailand, one of the world's biggest exporters of natural rubber, threatened yesterday to protest in the capital, Bangkok, if the military government does not help to prop up falling prices of the commodity.

Some farmers from the south want to protest on Monday and accuse the Rubber Authority of Thailand, a government agency, of mismanagement.

REUTERS