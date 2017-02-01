Asia Briefs: Over 100 hit by dengue in Koh Samui

Over 100 hit by dengue in Koh Samui

BANGKOK • More than 100 people in Koh Samui, a popular Thai resort island, have been hit by dengue.

Since early December, Koh Samui hospital has admitted 128 dengue patients, one of whom was pronounced dead, said Mr Thirasak Viriyanond, director of the hospital, yesterday.

The number is considered alarmingly large, he said.

XINHUA

Nine killed in India gas mishap

NEW DELHI • At least nine people were killed after inhaling poisonous gas at an oil mill in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, officials said yesterday.

The workers were cleaning a chemical tank of the oil mill at Latur industrial area, about 472km east of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

One worker, who was rescued in an unconscious state, was hospitalised at a nearest medical facility.

XINHUA

Space rubbish collector in trouble

TOKYO • An experimental "space junk" collector designed to pull rubbish from the Earth's orbit has run into trouble, Japanese scientists said yesterday, potentially a new embarrassment for Tokyo's high-tech programme.

More than 100 million pieces of garbage are thought to be whizzing around the planet, including bits of rocket.

Scientists at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are testing an electrodynamic "tether" - created with the help of a fishing net company. But JAXA says it is not sure if the tether successfully deployed or not.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Malaysia to deport over 7,000 Filipinos

MANILA • More than 7,000 Filipinos in Sabah who have been detained by the Malaysian authorities as illegal immigrants will be deported to the Philippines this month, said Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

Sabah state is a popular destination for Filipino workers from the south of Philippines. They often work in blue-collar jobs such as in palm plantations or on construction sites.

PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK