Asia Briefs: Older criminals more likely to reoffend

Older criminals more likely to reoffend

TOKYO • Elderly criminals in Japan are more likely to be sent back to jail than younger convicts, a government report said yesterday, with ageing crooks increasingly likely to reoffend. Almost one-quarter (23.2 per cent) of elderly inmates found themselves back behind bars within two years of being released, up 2.8 per cent year on year, the justice ministry said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Delhi half-marathon to go on despite smog

NEW DELHI • The Delhi half-marathon is to go ahead on Sunday despite dire health warnings from doctors after a court in the heavily polluted city refused to order a delay.

The Indian Medical Association had asked the Delhi High Court to postpone the event after a spike in pollution levels that it described as a public health emergency. But on Thursday, the court said it was satisfied by the organisers' reassurances that they were doing everything they could to mitigate concerns.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

S. Korean ex-spy chiefs arrested for graft

SEOUL • Two former heads of South Korea's spy agency were arrested yesterday on suspicion of paying bribes to aides of ousted president Park Geun Hye, in a sweeping corruption scandal.

Nam Jae Joon and Lee Byung Kee, ex-heads of the National Intelligence Service, allegedly handed at least four billion won (S$4.9 million) of their agency's budget to Park's aides in exchange for career advancement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE