Asia Briefs: Nine villagers killed by Abu Sayyaf bandits

Nine villagers killed by Abu Sayyaf bandits

MANILA • Nine people, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed after Abu Sayyaf bandits attacked a village in Maluso town in Basilan province on Monday morning, police said. Maluso police chief John Cundo said the armed men attacked Barangay Tubigan at 5am local time and started burning at least four houses and the Barangay health centre.

PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Malaysia court upholds MP's 18-month jail term

KUALA LUMPUR • The Malaysian High Court yesterday upheld the 18-month jail sentence meted out to opposition MP Mohd Rafizi Ramli for disclosing a page of the audit report on embattled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad. The court, however, allowed a stay of the sentence pending Rafizi's appeal to the Court of Appeal. He will not be able to contest in the country's next general election, which must be held by August next year, if his conviction is not overturned by then.

BERNAMA

Man in China wildlife park bitten by bear

BEIJING • A visitor at the Badaling Wildlife Park in Beijing, where tigers fatally attacked a woman last year, was bitten by a bear when he rolled down his car window to feed the animal. The incident last Friday prompted the local authorities to order the park - which allows visitors to drive through with their own vehicles - to limit the number of cars, increase park surveillance and improve visitor safety awareness. The man, surnamed Chen, was bitten on his shoulder when the bear lunged through his open window.