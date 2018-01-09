Asia Briefs: Najib to be in Singapore for retreat

Najib to be in Singapore for retreat

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will attend the eighth Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong next Monday and Tuesday.

A Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry official told The Straits Times that the two-day meeting in Singapore has been confirmed after both sides agreed to fix new dates for the retreat, originally scheduled for last month.

Datuk Seri Najib had asked Mr Lee to delay their annual consultation as he had to attend an emergency Organisation of Islamic Cooperation assembly in Turkey on Dec 13, following the United States' move to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

During next week's retreat, the leaders are expected to discuss the construction of two rail links between the two countries - the 350km high-speed rail between Jurong East and Kuala Lumpur, and the Rapid Transit System linking Woodlands with Johor Baru.

Thai King orders history festival

BANGKOK • Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has ordered a history-themed festival for the public, a government spokesman said yesterday, as the nation emerges from a year of mourning for his revered father.

The late King Bhumibol Adulyadej was cremated in Bangkok in October. The festival, to take place from Feb 8 to March 11, will feature exhibitions showcasing the life and work of King Bhumibol and the current king's great grandfather, King Chulalongkorn.

REUTERS