Asia Briefs: N. Korea missiles 'can't hit US with accuracy'

N. Korea missiles 'can't hit US with accuracy'

WASHINGTON • North Korea does not have the ability to strike the US with "any degree of accuracy" and while its missiles have the range, they do not have missile guidance capability needed, said the vice-chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Paul Selva, yesterday.

"I... am not sanguine that the test on the 4th of July demonstrates that they have the capacity to strike the United States with any degree of accuracy or reasonable confidence or success," Gen Selva said while appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Earlier this month, North Korea said it had conducted its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

REUTERS

Thai King's close aide in charge of crown bureau

BANGKOK • A close aide of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has been named as head of the agency which manages the monarchy's multibillion-dollar holdings after the law was changed to give him full control of the Crown Property Bureau.

Air Chief Marshal Satitpong Sukvimol is the new chairman of the bureau, according to a Thai government document released on Monday.

The role had previously fallen to whoever was finance minister. Marshal Sukvimol had served as private secretary to King Vajiralongkorn when he was Crown Prince before ascending the throne last year following the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

REUTERS

UN probe will 'worsen' Rakhine troubles

YANGON • The security adviser to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi yesterday told diplomats that a UN mission looking into allegations of rape, torture and killings of Rohingya Muslims would only "aggravate" troubles in the western state of Rakhine.

Myanmar has declined to grant visas to three experts appointed by the United Nations in May to look into allegations of abuses against the powerful armed forces.

REUTERS

Suspected rebels, soldier killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR (India) • Two suspected rebels and an Indian soldier were killed yesterday in disputed Kashmir along the de facto border with Pakistan, where the two sides traded fire for a second day.

Army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said Indian soldiers exchanged fire with unknown combatants as they tried to cross the Line of Control into Indian- administered Kashmir.

In a separate incident, an Indian soldier shot and killed his senior officer at a frontier post in Uri following a dispute between the two, Col Kalia said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE