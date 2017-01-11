Asia Briefs: Myanmar to build fence on India border

Published
3 hours ago

YANGON • The Myanmar Foreign Ministry yesterday said it will build border demarcation fencing with India under the countries' border agreement. The Myanmar side will construct the fence in its Naga self-administered zone, 10m from the demarcation border line.

XINHUA

S. Korean missing in Philippines: Cop held

MANILA • A Philippine policeman assigned to fight drugs has been detained over the alleged kidnapping of a South Korean businessman who went missing nearly three months ago, the authorities said yesterday.

The man's wife reported the abduction to the police after he disappeared in October last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

