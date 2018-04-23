Asia Briefs: Modi to meet Xi in China

Modi to meet Xi in China

BEIJING • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China later this week for an informal meeting with President Xi Jinping, as efforts at rapprochement gather pace.

The Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said the two will meet on Friday and Saturday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Mr Wang was speaking after meeting Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in Beijing.

Mr Modi has sought to reset ties after tensions over issues including their disputed border with Tibet.

Myanmar police witness' family evicted

YANGON • The family of a Myanmar policeman who testified in court that two Reuters reporters had been set up were evicted from their police housing a day after his evidence, his wife said.

Deputy Police Major Moe Yan Naing surprised a Yangon courtroom last Friday by describing how his colleagues were ordered by a senior officer to "get" reporter Wa Lone by handing him sensitive documents at a meeting. Maj Moe Yan Naing's wife Tu Tu wrote on Facebook last Saturday that her family had been asked to leave their barracks in Naypyitaw.

Sumatran tiger captured alive in Riau

JAKARTA • A Sumatran tiger has been captured alive in Indonesia's Riau province after being hunted for more than 100 days.

The tiger, which was captured alive last Friday, had been haunting human neighbourhoods, scaring residents for months. The hunt also prompted animal conservationists to campaign for the tiger's life. The tiger, estimated to be four years old, had been shot twice with a tranquilliser, Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency head Suharyono said in the provincial capital of Pekanbaru on Saturday.

Girl's leg broken in escalator incident

JAKARTA • A toddler has been left with a broken leg in an escalator accident at a mall in the Indonesian city of Bengkulu in Sumatra province .

Witnesses said three-year-old Khori Apriyanti was going down the escalator with her mother when the accident occurred. The Kompas.com website reported the mall's security officer as saying that the child's foot had got caught in the escalator. After the mother cried for help, a nearby shopkeeper rushed over to turn off the device and security guards were able to dislodge the child's foot.

