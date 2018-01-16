Asia Briefs: Malaysian navy rescues 93 tourists on Tioman

Malaysian navy rescues 93 tourists on Tioman

PETALING JAYA • The Royal Malaysian Navy was deployed yesterday to rescue 93 tourists stranded on Tioman island following bad weather and rough seas. A total of 54 foreign tourists and 39 local tourists have been stranded on the island since Jan 11.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Duterte's nod for China's research off Pacific coast

MANILA • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte personally made a decision to let China conduct scientific research off the Philippines' Pacific coast, his spokesman said yesterday, despite concern among critics about threats to maritime sovereignty. Though China does not lay claim to the Benham Rise area, the lingering presence of its vessels for several months in 2016 triggered concern about its intentions.

REUTERS

Indian cops probing two teens' rape and murder

NEW DELHI • Indian police said yesterday they were investigating the gang rape and murder of two teenage girls whose mutilated bodies were found in Haryana state, near New Delhi.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE