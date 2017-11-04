Asia Briefs: Malaysia frees four in missing pastor case

Malaysia frees four in missing pastor case

KUALA LUMPUR • Four people who were arrested in June in relation to the abduction of Malaysian pastor Raymond Koh have been released, a public inquiry was told.

Investigating officer Assistant Superintendent Supari Muhammad said the four were remanded for 13 days. "There was no proof to charge them with the abduction," he said.

Pastor Koh was abducted from his car by a group of men in Petaling Jaya on Feb 13.

Jakarta will fight if EU curbs palm oil imports

NUSA DUA • Indonesia, the world's biggest producer and exporter of palm oil, said it could block milk powder imports from the European Union if the bloc pushes forward with a resolution to restrict imports of the vegetable oil.

The EU is concerned that booming demand for palm oil is causing massive deforestation.

India 'disappointed' by China's decision

NEW DELHI • India is "disappointed" by China's decision to again block its request at the United Nations to blacklist the head of a Pakistan-based militant group, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

India, backed by the United States, has been trying to get Maulana Masood Azhar on a UN list of groups with ties to Al-Qaeda, blaming his group for a series of attacks in India.

But China, a member of the UN Security Council, has repeatedly blocked the request, citing a lack of consensus.

