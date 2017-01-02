Asia Briefs: Last suspect in 'toilet murder' nabbed

Last suspect in 'toilet murder' nabbed

MEDAN • Indonesian police have arrested Ridwan Sitorus, alias Yus Pane, the fourth and last suspect in the killings of six people at a house in Pulo Mas, East Jakarta, last week. He was arrested at a bus station in Medan, North Sumatra, yesterday morning. Police had shot dead one suspect and have two others in detention.

JAKARTA POST/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Lawmaker gunned down in Bangladesh

DHAKA • Gunmen shot dead a Bangladeshi ruling party lawmaker, police said, more than a year after he was arrested for allegedly shooting and seriously injuring a nine-year-old boy. Up to three attackers were involved in the killing of 48-year-old Manjurul Islam Liton in his village home in his constituency in the northern district of Gaibandha.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Deadly blast in Chinese public toilet

XI'AN • An explosion occurred in a public toilet in the city of Yulin, in Shaanxi province, killing one person and injuring seven others, the local authorities said yesterday. The authorities said that the explosion caused the toilet to collapse, burying eight people.

XINHUA