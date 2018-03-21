Asia Briefs: Laotian drug lord jailed for life in Thailand

Laotian drug lord jailed for life in Thailand

BANGKOK • A major Laotian drug lord dubbed "Mr X" was jailed for life yesterday by a Bangkok court, as Thailand battles record meth trafficking through its borders.

Xaysana Keopimpha, who before his arrest showed off his celebrity ties and penchant for sports cars on social media, was picked up at Bangkok's main airport in January last year. He was accused of being a kingpin in a meth smuggling ring that funnelled tonnes of Myanmar-made "yaba" pills and ice via Laos and into Thailand.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

39 workers kidnapped by ISIS found dead: India

NEW DELHI • India said yesterday that 39 Indian construction workers kidnapped by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants in Iraq in 2014 have been confirmed dead after their bodies were found and DNA samples matched.

The bodies were recovered from a mound in Badush, in the Iraqi city of Mosul, which was freed from ISIS last July.

REUTERS

Japan marks 23 years after deadly sarin attack

TOKYO • Japan yesterday marked the 23rd anniversary of a deadly sarin attack on the Tokyo metro, as speculation grows that members of the cult behind it could soon be executed.

At Kasumigaseki station, one of the targets in the 1995 attack and surrounded by key government buildings, Tokyo subway staff gathered to observe a moment of silence and offer flowers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE