Asia Briefs: Korean Air boss' daughter apologises over tantrum

Korean Air boss' daughter apologises over tantrum

SEOUL • A daughter of the chairman of Korean Air Lines apologised yesterday for her "foolish behaviour", following reports that she threw a water bottle at the face of a manager at the airline's advertising agency.

Ms Cho Hyun Min, the second daughter of Korean Air boss Cho Yang Ho, apologised after the reported incident sparked online outrage.

The 36-year-old is the younger sister of Ms Cho Hyun Ah, who made global headlines and prompted nationwide fury in South Korea in 2014 for an infamous incident in which she kicked a cabin crew chief off a plane in a row over nuts.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

Japan minister's top aide warned over harassment

TOKYO • Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso admonished his top bureaucrat yesterday after a magazine reported that the official had sexually harassed several female journalists, but he stopped short of imposing any punishment.

The Shincho weekly said yesterday that Administrative Vice-Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda went drinking with a female reporter at a bar recently and asked to touch her breasts and kiss her. It quoted Mr Fukuda as denying the allegation. The issue could become another headache for Mr Aso and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose ratings have been hit by scandals over suspected cronyism and cover-ups.

REUTERS

Violent winds topple stone pillars at Taj Mahal

AGRA (India) • A violent storm has destroyed two ancient pillars at the entryways to the Taj Mahal, an official said yesterday, underscoring the fragility of the centuries-old marble monument to love.

The 4m-high sandstone minarets topped by ornate spires at the royal gate and the southern gate were left in chunks after being felled by strong winds on Wednesday.

None of the white marble minarets surrounding the Taj - or the spectacular shimmering mausoleum itself - was damaged in the storm. Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal as a tomb for his wife, who died giving birth in 1631.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE