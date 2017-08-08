Asia Briefs: KL urged to stop crackdown on migrants

KL urged to stop crackdown on migrants

KUALA LUMPUR • South-east Asian lawmakers yesterday urged Malaysia to halt a crackdown on migrant workers that has seen more than 6,000 foreigners detained and sparked alarm among rights groups.

The authorities started rounding up illegal workers after an official programme to register undocumented foreigners ended on June 30.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

HK 'localist' protesters get 3 years' jail

HONG KONG • Two Hong Kong men have been jailed for three years on rioting charges, the latest in a series of legal actions against protesters.

In the worst violence in the city in years, the clash between police and "localist" protesters saw police fire warning shots in the air in Mong Kok. Law Ho Yin and Lin Yun Faat, both in their 20s, were found guilty last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

2 journalists killed in Philippines in 2 days

ZAMBOANGA • Two journalists have been shot dead in two days in separate incidents in the Philippines, reinforcing the country's image as one of the world's most dangerous for media workers.

The victims have been identified as broadcaster Rudy Alicaway, 47, and columnist Leo Diaz, 60, officials said yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE