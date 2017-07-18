Asia Briefs: KL arrests man over 'insulting' posts

KL arrests man over 'insulting' posts

JOHOR BARU • Malaysian police have arrested a 25-year-old man in Negeri Sembilan for posting remarks on Instagram that allegedly insult Johor Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and the Johor royal institution.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Ng Eng Hen in Philippines

MANILA • Singapore's Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen will be in the Philippines today for a two-day working visit to gain a better understanding of the ongoing security situation in the southern Philippines and to explore ways for Singapore to support Manila in its counter-terrorism efforts.

Dr Ng will also meet Philippine Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana. The visit underscores the warm and friendly defence relations between the two countries. Dr Ng last visited the Philippines in 2014.

Pakistani PM's future in court's hands

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan's Supreme Court yesterday began hearings that will decide the future of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is fighting for his job and contesting a damning corruption report by an investigative panel.

The court is expected to either put Mr Sharif on trial on corruption charges, or even disqualify him, but few expect the judges to dismiss the case after the panel tabled a damaging 254-page report into his family's wealth.

REUTERS

Girl's head stuck between railings

BEIJING • A four-year-old girl left alone at home got her head stuck between balcony rails in Fujian province last Saturday, Chinese media reported.

A video of the incident posted on social media shows the girl dangling from a balcony on the fourth floor, with her head stuck between two rails.

HK hospitals struggle with flu crisis

HONG KONG • Public hospitals in Hong Kong are struggling with a flu crisis, and Chief Executive Carrie Lam has called on the Hospital Authority to come up with urgent measures.

The flu crisis has killed 157 people, according to the South China Morning Post.