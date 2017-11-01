Asia Briefs: Jokowi's daughter shares pre-nuptial shots

Jokowi's daughter shares pre-nuptial shots

JAKARTA • Indonesian President Joko Widodo's daughter has shared her pre-wedding photos on her Instagram account, ahead of her nuptials next week.

Mr Joko's only daughter, Ms Kahiyang Ayu, is set to tie the knot with Mr Bobby Affif Nasution on Nov 8 at a ceremony in her father's Central Java hometown of Surakarta.

The photos show the couple, both 26, posing at some of the country's popular destinations, including the Borobudur Temple and a beach in Bali.

JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

2 ISIS-linked militants killed in Indonesia

JAKARTA • Indonesian counter-terrorism police killed two militants in a shootout on the eastern island of Sumbawa, officials said yesterday.

The two militants were suspected members of a pro-Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) network, the Jemaah Ansharut Daulah, they added.

REUTERS '

Anthem disrespect' law may apply to HK, Macau

BEIJING • A new law that punishes disrespect for China's national anthem with up to three years' jail may also apply to Hong Kong and Macau, state media reported yesterday.

Any such move could trigger a major backlash in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, which enjoys rights and freedoms not seen on the mainland under a "one country, two systems" formula.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Interim UN coordinator named for Myanmar

YANGON • The United Nations named a new interim UN resident coordinator for Myanmar yesterday. Norway's Mr Knut Ostby will take over the humanitarian role at a time of growing strains with the Myanmar government over the handling of the Rohingya crisis.

REUTERS